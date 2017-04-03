August 15, 1947- March 30, 2017

Linda Carol Giroir Protich, 69, a resident of Patterson, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at Ochsner Medical Center.

Linda was born Aug. 15, 1947, in Morgan City, the daughter of Gene and Violet Comeaux Giroir.

Linda was someone who always put God first in her life. She loved to go out dancing and thoroughly enjoyed playing bingo. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family who she loved and cherished so much.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her two children, Virgie Stewart and her companion Sean Stewart of Patterson, and Bryan Protich and wife Jennifer of Bayou Vista; six grandchildren, Jalisa Stewart, Joshua Stewart, Brianna Stewart, Benjamin Protich, Matthew Protich and Zane Protich; two great-grandchildren, Journee’ Stewart and Joshua Stewart Jr.; one brother, Herbert Giroir and wife Edna of Stephensville; and one sister, Elizabeth LaCoste of Morgan City.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Violet Comeaux Giroir; one brother, Irvin Giroir; and three sisters, Dorothy Blanco, Verna Lovell and Oneila Lemke.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at Berwick United Pentecostal Church with the Rev. Nolen Borel officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Following services, Linda will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.