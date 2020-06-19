August 26, 1949 — June 14, 2020

Linda Beneditto Landry, 70, a resident of Saint Amant and a native of Donaldsonville, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born August 26, 1949, the daughter of Anthony Beneditto and Mildred Cavalier Clause.

Linda was retired from Foti Enterprise in Donaldsonville. After retirement, Linda enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing Bingo, and going to the casinos.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Christal Landry Carter and husband Byron of Morgan City, and Carey Landry Nope and husband John of Saint Amant; one son, David Charles Landry of Convent; one brother, Anthony Martin Beneditto of Plaquemine; one sister, Karen Maxwell of Saint Amant; five grandchildren, Lauren Pearce, Austin Nope, Emily Carter, Kylie Daigle and Dreye Daigle; four great-grandchildren, Zelda Pearce, Jace Nope, Saria Pearce and Lyla Nope; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony Beneditto and Mildred Clause; and one sister, Patricia Kramer.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Pinnacle Hospice of Baton Rouge for the care of Ms. Linda.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at The Mission Church at 200 Stable Road in Patterson. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at The Mission Church.