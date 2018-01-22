June 27, 1942-January 20, 2018

Linda Ann Moxley, 75, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Morgan City Health Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born June 27, 1942, in Morgan City, the daughter of Ernest and Helen Cloutier Moxley.

Linda was a lover of all animals but had an unwavering love for her fur babies. She loved her neighborhood on Arenz Street and was always taking care of her neighbors. She was very involved in her church, The Church of God of Prophecy here in Morgan City.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one sister, Lanell Moxley Eldredge and husband John of Morgan City; nieces and nephews, Wendie Hill and companion Andy Oxedine, Stormie Dupre and husband Troy, Jayson Anslum and wife Sarah, Janada Anslum, Derrick Moxley, Jeffrey Moxley and wife Kristie, Deric’ Anslum and wife Kera, and Katherine Moxley; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Donavon Hill, T.J. Dupre, Hadley Moxley, Grady Moxley, Jackson Moxley, Kati-Lyn Dupre, Lillian Moxley, Grace Moxley, Jaci Layne Anslum, Taylor Nunmaker and Dominic Annaloro.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Helen Cloutier Moxley; one sister, Gaile Hill; one brother, Gary Moxley; nephew, Edward “Bubba” Hill; and great-nephew, Aiden Anslum Price.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Following services, Linda will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.