December 19, 1937 - December 6, 2018

Lilly Mae Bailey, 80, a resident of Amelia, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 6, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Lilly loved her family and was a great caretaker and loved to cook for her family. She loved to feed people that came to her house and she wouldn’t stop until you took a bite of something. She knew no stranger and everyone was a friend or family member to Lilly, she was Maw Maw to many people. She loved to be in the outdoors as she loved to fish. She worked for 30+ years as a custodian for J.S. Aucoin Elementary School in Amelia.

Lilly was born on December 19, 1937, in Labadieville, the daughter of Claiborne Gros and Carrie Borne Gros.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one sister, Ella Mae Gros of Amelia; four grandchildren, Doyle Bailey Jr. and Jennifer of Walker, Sadie Rankin and David of Morgan City, Tobie Bailey and Carissa, and Payton Bailey of Amelia; six great-grandchildren, Paige Garrett, Madison Aucoin, Dylan Bailey, Logan Bailey, Hannah Bailey and Lilly Bailey.

Lilly was preceded in death by her parents, Claiborne and Carrie Borne Gros; her husband, Raymond “Daigo” Bailey; two sons, Steve Bailey and Doyle Bailey Sr.; one daughter-in-law, Shirley Bailey; two brothers, Edward “Man” Gros and Clarence Lawrence Joseph Gros; and three sisters, Irene “Toot” Acosta, Vivian Marie Gros and Lillian Breaux.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at St. Andrew Catholic Church with a wake being held from 9:00 a.m. until Mass time. Following Mass, Lilly will be laid to rest in the St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.