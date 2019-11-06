Lillie M. Brook, a native and resident of Patterson, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at New Salem Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson.

She is survived by a daughter, Arlene Stewart of Patterson; and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.