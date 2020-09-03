Levy Boykins, 82, a native of Chacahoula and resident of Franklin, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Lafayette General Hospital.

Public viewing will be 5-6 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Masks and social distancing required. A private service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with viewing access on the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Franklin Cemetery - Main Street, with full military honors.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Rose M. Boykins of Franklin; three sons, Shon Johnson of Thibodaux, Gregory Boykins of Morgan City and Leronne Johnson of Franklin; five daughters, Cynthia Tarleton, Carla Johnson and Felicia Walker, all of Franklin, Georgette Evans of Irving, Texas and Tiny Batiste of St. Martinville; sisters, Dora Cooks of Franklin, Marietta Johnson of New Orleans, Mary B. Miller, Betty Boykin and Barbara Boykins, all of Houma, Rosa Miller and Mary Miller, both of Gray, and Patricia Ruffin of Dularge; brothers, George Small of Franklin and Lawrence Boykins of Houma; three stepchildren; 21 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, parents, four sisters and three brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.