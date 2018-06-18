LESLIE MATTHEWS

Leslie Matthews, a native of Houma and resident of Amelia, died Sunday, June 10, 2018.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church in Greenwood. Burial will follow in Union Bethel Cemetery in Amelia.
She is survived by a son, Ju’Kobie Matthews; parents, Emma and Hodges Matthews; five brothers, Jason, Hodges, Brandon, Derick and Andrew; and a host of other relatives.
A. Wesley’s Funeral Home in Maringouin is in charge of arrangements.

