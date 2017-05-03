Funeral Services for Lesley “Boo Jack” Jackson will be held Saturday, May 6, 2017, 2 p.m. at Triumph Baptist Church, Franklin, La. Pastor Carl F Lewis will officiate the service.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the commencement of the funeral service at Triumph Baptist Church.

He will be buried in Special Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.

Lesley Charles Jackson, a native of Franklin, La. passed away on April 29, 2017. He was 59 years old.

Left to cherish his memories is his wife, Hilda Jackson; one daughter, Amanda (Jeffrey) George, Baton Rouge, La.; three sons, Leslie Jackson, Jr., Lafayette, La. Marcus Ledet, Franklin, La., Ivyonta James, Franklin, La.; father, Andrew Jackson, Houston, TX, two brothers, Michael (Christine) Chattman, Houston, TX, Anthony (Paulette) Jackson, Covington, GA; three sisters, Adraine (Albert) White, Baton Rouge, La., Paula (Terry) Herrin, Orange, TX, Lori Jackson, Baton Rouge, La.; two grandchildren, Amya Jackson, Leslie Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Edna Mae Chattman Jackson, one brother, David Jackson, one sister Chyrel Jackson.

MK DIXON Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements, 337-940-9253, 211 Main Street. Baldwin, La. 70514. www.mkdixonfh.com.