Leroy Whitney, 76, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Berwick, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Whitney; two brothers, Gerald Whitney of Slidell and Howard Whitney of Lawrenceville, Georgia; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a stepdaugh-ter.

Graveside services were held Monday at 2 p.m. in Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.