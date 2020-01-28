01/30/1943 — 01/24/2020

Leroy Joseph Fryou, age 76, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, was called to his heavenly home on January 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving sisters.

Leroy was born January 30,1943, the son of Orelian Joseph and Clara Gros Fryou. He loved to cook, fish, was a boat captain and an avid Commercial fisherman. In his healthier times he enjoyed fishing with his godchild Honkey “Larry Leroy Alleman”.

Those left to cherish his precious memory are his four sisters, Roberta Ford of Morgan City, Arlene Alleman of Bayou L’Ourse, Carol Lajaunie and husband Ricky of Bayou L’Ourse, and Shelia Slaton and husband Tracy of Morgan City; he is also survived by three godchildren, Paul Ford Jr, Charles Boutwell Jr. and Honkey; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Leroy is welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Orelian and Clara Fryou; three brothers-in-law, Paul Ford Sr., Charles Boutwell Sr. and Larry Alleman; and two nieces, Rhonda Ford and Darryl Boutwell.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until time of Services. Funeral Services will be held at noon on January 29, 2020, in the Hargrave Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will be in the St. Andrews Cemetery in Amelia.