Leroy J. Bailey, 84, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at his residence.

He is survived by two sons, Perry Bailey of Stephensville and Terry Bailey of Morgan City; two daughters, Connie Leger and Brenda Bailey, both of Morgan City; and two sisters, Doris Aucoin of Morgan City and Lucille Gros of Labadieville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, six brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.