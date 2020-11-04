Leonore Singleton, 69, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson.

Visitation will be Thursday, 10-11:45 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required.

Services will be at noon and can be viewed on the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by three brothers, Irvin Singleton and Larry Singleton, both of Morgan City, and Henry Singleton of Gibson;

five sisters, Edna Woods, Audrey Howard, Marie Singleton and Barbara Singleton-Turner, all Morgan City and Rosa Sledge of Baton Rouge; and a host of other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.