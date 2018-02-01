Leonard Sims Sr., 70, a native of Anguilla, Mississippi and resident of Houma, died Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday at Eagle Wright Baptist Church in Gray. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Coit Sims; sons, Demond Sims and Chucky Antoine, all of Houma; daughters, Linda Coston of Franklin, Campanella Antoine of Morgan City and Leonesha Diggs of Houma; 22 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Henry Sims and Cleveland Sims Sr., both of Houma; sisters, Burnese Edmond of Morgan City, and Josie Green and Texie Johnson, both of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a son, parents, sister, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.