March 5, 1929- June 24, 2018

Leona R. Smith, a lifelong resident of Patterson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

A devout Catholic, Leona had a deep love for her faith as well as a strong devotion to our Blessed Mother, praying the rosary often. She had an entrepreneurial spirit that drove her to open and operate several local businesses at various times in her life, which included Merle Norman Cosmetics and Blue Sky Gift Shop, both in Morgan City, and West End Food Stop in Patterson. She was an avid tennis player and was truly young at heart; proving a person’s age is nothing more than a number. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

She will live on in the hearts and memories of her children, Don Smith, Dan Smith and his wife Denise, Patricia S. Tieperman and her husband John, Trudy S. Andrews and her husband Drew, Ginger S. Griffin and her husband Wally, and Todd Smith; 10 grandchildren, Olivia Smith Spicer, André Smith, Madeleine Smith, Lori Tieperman Lott, Keeley Tieperman Stromberg, Connor Tieperman, Gran Andrews, Erin Andrews Logan, Tyler Griffin and Trent Smith; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jane Smith Evans and Iris B. Roy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Those she is reunited with that have gone on before her include her husband, Donald C. Smith; grandson, Max Griffin; great-granddaughter, Graci Andrews; son-in-law, Hal Thomas; her parents, Blume Roy and Thelma Roy Brassett; sister, Margie R. St. Romain; and brother, Levy “Buddy” Roy.

A gathering of family and friends was held Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Following the Mass, she was laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery. Father Bill Melancon was Celebrant of the Mass and conducted the services. Serving as pallbearers were Don Smith, Dan Smith, Todd Smith, Gran Andrews, Tyler Griffin and Trent Smith.

