April 14, 1931-September 20, 2019

Leona Frances Carlino, 88, a native and lifelong resident of Patterson, passed away on Friday, September 20th, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 24th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Father Herb Bennerfield as Celebrant for the Mass and Father Angelo Cremaldi concelebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Following the Mass she will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.

Leona was born in Patterson on April 14, 1931 to Leoluca and Frances Lipari Carlino. She graduated from Patterson High in 1950. Leona started her career for Bell South and retired 38 years later as Manager of Operator Services. She had many fond memories of all the people and great friends she came into contact with during her time at Bell South.

Throughout the years, she served her church as Eucharistic Minister and as the secretary to the Parish Council at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She loved to cook her Italian spaghetti gravy for her family and everybody would call it “Nanny’s Gravy.” When it was time to make her Italian Fig Cookies, the nieces would get together and she would be right there instructing them on the proper way to do it. Her nieces can now follow on because they were taught well.

Leona is survived by her sisters, Josephine Hagel and her husband John of Lake Providence and Patricia Pinho and her husband Halsema of Patterson; a brother-in-law, Robert Gerald Ayres of Patterson; twelve nieces and nephews; as well as numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews who all called her "Nanny."

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leoluca “Luke” Carlino and Frances Lipari Carlino; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph Luke “Tee Joe” Carlino and Rita Pinho Carlino; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Carlino Cremaldi and August Cremaldi; and sister, Rosemary Carlino Ayres.

Serving as pallbearers will be Lucas Carlino, Cody Carlino, Steve Bierhorst, Lee Bierhorst, Halsema Pinho Jr., Peter J. Lipari, and Frankie P. Harris.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert's Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.