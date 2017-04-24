April 30, 1917 - April 23, 2017

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during a 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Leona Accardo, age 99, a native of Patterson and a resident of Morgan City for most of her life, who passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2017, just seven days shy of her 100th birthday. She will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Father Herb Bennerfield will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dr. Joseph D. Hamilton, Carl Blum, Jason Flowers, Jonathan Blum, Dane Robison and Mike Accardo. Honorary pallbearers will be Francis M. “Pat” Accardo and Dr. C.G. Whitley.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday at St. Joseph from noon until 1 p.m.

Leona worked for over 30 years as Dr. C.G. Whitley’s nurse. She enjoyed painting, baking “Nonie cakes”, and traveling. A devout Catholic, Leona regularly attended Mass and prayed the rosary often.

She is survived by one brother, Francis M. “Pat” Accardo; one sister, Lena Accardo Hamilton; one sister-in-law, Bernice Accardo; niece and caregiver, Mary Ellen Blum; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo Accardo and Mary Di Prima Accardo; four brothers, Nicholas Accardo, Joseph M. Accardo, Jack A. Accardo and his wife Ethel, and Angelo R. “Junior” Accardo and his wife Ruth; one sister, Agatha Accardo; sister-in-law, Ouida Accardo; and brother-in-law, Thomas Hamilton.

Family and friends may view the obituary andexpress their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, 985-395-7873.