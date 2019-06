Leon Francis Deck, 90, a native of Cement City, Michigan, and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Louisiana War Veterans’ Home in Jackson.

He is survived by three sons, Phillip Deck, Leon Deck and Chris Deck.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, his parents, a brother and a sister.

There will be no services. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.