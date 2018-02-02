September 11, 1925 - January 31, 2018

Leewood L. Hebert, 92, a resident of Houma, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at Terrebonne General Medical Center.

Leewood was born Sept. 11, 1925, in Ville Platte, the son of Paul and Clarissa Deshotel Hebert.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children, Juanita Hebert Guidry and husband Darrell of Houma, and Jerry Hebert and companion Judy Hebert of Mamou; nine grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Leewood was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Clarissa Deshotel Hebert; his wife, Helen Ortego Hebert; one son, Melvin Hebert; three brothers; and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 10 a.m. until service time. Following services, Leewood will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.