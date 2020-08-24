June 28, 1948 — August 23, 2020

LeeDonna Atchley, a past resident of Bell River and Bayou Vista, was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 72.

LeeDonna was known for being an excellent cook who adored her children and especially her grandchildren. LeeDonna enjoyed spending time with her family more than anything else in the world.

Those left to cherish LeeDonna’s memory are her children, Toney Ackman and his wife, Debbie, Dana McGraw and her husband, Robert, and Brad Ackman and his wife, Lydia; six grandchildren, Meaghan and her husband, Darick, Justin, Robert, Macaeley, Jesse, and Gracie; two great-grandchildren, Darin and Emma; three step children, Darlene, Pauline, and Kevin; five sisters; five brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Troy Allen Ackman; her parents, Dalton and Gladys Ackman; two sisters and five brothers.

In keeping with family wishes, memorial services will be held for LeeDonna privately at a later date.