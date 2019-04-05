Lee Johnson Jr., 75, a native of Franklin and resident of Houston, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Texas Medical Center in Houston.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Greater St. Stephen Baptist Church in Franklin. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery.

He is survived by his companion; five daughters, Gay Johnson of Franklin, Felicia Johnson, Marsan Taylor and Ebonie Moore, all of Houston, and Jedisha Carter-Brown of Beaumont, Texas; three sons, Terrance Johnson, Brandon Carter and Major Walker, all of Houston; 22 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Andrew Johnson of Fairfield, California, Johnny Johnson of Houston, Ivory Johnson of Franklin and George Johnson of Eullis, Texas; four sisters, Stella Freeman of Morgan City, and Maggie Thomas, Ida Johnson and Ydell Washington, all of Franklin; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.