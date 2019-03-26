LEDA 'DONNIE' CHAISSON HENSLEY

Leda Chaisson Hensley, 81, a native of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Houston.

She is survived by four children, Donald Hensley of Sugar Land, Texas, Kathy Savoy of Slidell, Susan Cook of Biloxi, Mississippi and Melissa Blumenfeld of Jerusalem; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara Persilver of Centerville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters and two brothers.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with a rosary at 8:30 a.m. Interment will be in Morgan City Cemetery.