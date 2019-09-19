LEAH MARTIN

Leah D. Martin, 84, a native of Maurice and resident of Marrero, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Mar-tin; children, Gerald Prejean Sr., Geraldine Dardar and Georgia Harding; stepchildren, Janice Spears, Sharon Daniels, Cheryl Cu-ningham and Elnora Martin; siblings, Dalton Dalcour of Houston and Ernest Dalcour of Morgan City; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, parents, grandparents and numerous siblings.

Visitation will be Fri-day, 8-9:15 a.m. with a Rosary at 8:45 a.m., at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Marrero, with a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale.

Davis Mortuary Service of Gretna is in charge of arrangements.