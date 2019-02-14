Lawrence Rebardi Jr., 55, a native of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Alabama.

He is survived by his wife, Gretta Rebardi of Alabama; two sons, Lawrence Rebardi III of Denham Springs and Chaz Rebardi of Berwick; stepson, Justin Rebardi; four grandchildren; mother, Dolores Foret; stepmother, Dorothy Rebardi; three brothers, Josh Rebardi, Jason Rebardi and Jake Rebardi; two sisters, Sonya Rebardi and Jade Rebardi; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a son, father, stepfather, brother and stepdaughter.

Visitation will be Friday, 5-9 p.m., at Twin City Funeral Home.