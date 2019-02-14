LAWRENCE REBARDI JR.

Thu, 02/14/2019 - 10:24am

Lawrence Rebardi Jr., 55, a native of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Alabama.
He is survived by his wife, Gretta Rebardi of Alabama; two sons, Lawrence Rebardi III of Denham Springs and Chaz Rebardi of Berwick; stepson, Justin Rebardi; four grandchildren; mother, Dolores Foret; stepmother, Dorothy Rebardi; three brothers, Josh Rebardi, Jason Rebardi and Jake Rebardi; two sisters, Sonya Rebardi and Jade Rebardi; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by a son, father, stepfather, brother and stepdaughter.
Visitation will be Friday, 5-9 p.m., at Twin City Funeral Home.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019