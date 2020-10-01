\Laurel Foster Boone, 56, a native of Hohen Solms and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Boone Sr. of Morgan City; three children, Dominique Boone, Richard Boone Jr. and Barnita Boone; two grandchildren; four sisters, Dorothy Williams, Betty Foster, Rose Foster and Shalanda Allen; and five brothers, Edward Foster, Brian Foster, Emerson Foster, David Foster and Jammie Foster.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, a sister and a host of other relatives.

Visitation will be Friday, 4-7 p.m., at Professional Funeral Services in Port Allen. Graveside services will be Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in White Castle.

Professional Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.