Laura Mae Bolds Cooper, 73, a resident and native of Morgan City, La., passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Ochsner St. Mary at 9:55 a.m.

Laura Mae leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted son, Tyrone Cooper of Morgan City, La.; one grandchild, Brittany (Jeanee) Blackwell Simpson; three great-grandchildren Jamri, Mila and Justice all of Lafayette, La.; stepchildren, Michael Wayne Cooper, Jr., Stephanie Cooper-Silas, Jacqueline Cooper, and Danny Cooper as well as Vasbert Ledger, Kayla Robert and Jovani Edward of Lafayette, La.; one loving sister, Ruby (Joseph) Hebert Sr. of Morgan City, La. She will be dearly missed and forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Cooper Sr.; her parents, Jane B. Scott and Clarence Bias.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel-postpone events with 10 or more people, and state officials imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction. A private service will be held. Burial will be in the Morgan City Cemetery. Dismissal Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 2 p.m. on Saturday May 9, 2020.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Houma-Franklin and Jeanerette.

