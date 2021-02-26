November 21, 1937 — February 19, 2021

Laura B. Johnson, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 19, 2021 in Kingwood, Texas.

She was born November 21, 1937, in Sulphur, La., to Nelson Sr. and Laura Dupre. She married Charles “Charlie” Johnson on July 25, 1969, in Tioga, La. She worked in bookkeeping with MC Bank until her retirement.

Laura truly loved life and taking care of her family. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and especially the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Laura was always giving great advice from the heart and helped anyone in need.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Charlie; son, Billy Croker and his wife Joyce; brother, Nelson Dupre Jr. and his wife Janna; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Harris, and Elizabeth “Sissy” Stoffel and her husband Jeff; six grandchildren, Brooke Thomas and husband Ross, Lauren Croker, Chase Croker and wife Kaela, Kyle Corey and wife Lindsey, Kevin Corey and Kelly Davis; eight great-grandchildren, Bailey Wolcott, Jake Croker, Nadya Khan, Zachary Thomas, Micah Myers, Harper Corey, Mikaela Davis and Conner Davis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Laura touched are invited to a Memorial Service at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson, La. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. to celebrate Laura’s life.