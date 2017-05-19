Latoya

Ruffin Williams

Latoya Ruffin Williams, 33, a native of Morgan City and resident of Opelousas, died Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Visitation will be Saturday at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Morgan City from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Bradford Williams Sr. of Opelousas; two sons, Damarion Ruffin of Grand Coteau and Bradford Williams Jr. of Opelousas; her parents, Ronald Bill Sr. of Thibodaux and Karen Christopher of Opelousas; four brothers, Joseph Christopher Jr. and Devonte Robinson, both of Rayne, Craigory Christopher of Des Moines, Iowa and Ronald Bill Jr. of Thibodaux; six sisters, Candice Ruffin and Shelita Francois, both of Morgan City, Lasheldra Dyer of Marksville, Queen Robinson of Gibson, and Goudy and Jalisa Bill, both of Thibodaux; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.