March 11, 1940 — December 27, 2020

Larry Thomas Pennison, 80, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at his home.

Larry was born on March 11, 1940 in Morgan City, the son of Murphy T. “Mutt” Pennison and Lucille Lecamu Pennison.

Larry was a faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served as a cantor. He was a member of the local Civitan Club and original charter member of The Tuneweavers. Larry never missed an opportunity to tell someone a good story, he truly never met a stranger. Larry was an avid golfer who loved to play golf with his buddies weekly, his love for the game also lead him to be one of the marshals at Atchafalaya at Idlewild.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, June Savoie Pennison of Morgan City; four children, Laura Cheramie and husband Riley of Abita Springs, Patrick Pennison and wife Erin of Houma, Alicia Pierce and husband Matt of Eaton, Colorado and Craig Pennison and companion Rachael Deville of Leesburg, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Jacob Pennison, Page Pennison, Kelsey Pennison, Tristan Cheramie, Leah Cheramie, Madeleine Pennison, Anna Pennison, Beckett Pierce and Lilian Pierce; one sister, Lola Bergeron and husband Charlie of Morgan City; and one brother, Glenn Pennison and wife Cheryl of Morgan City.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Murphy “Mutt” Pennison and Lucille Lecamu Pennison.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Toto Buenaflor celebrating the Mass. Following Mass Larry will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.