December 25, 1940 -November 23, 2018

Larry Paul Bergeron, 77, a resident of Morgan City, went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 23, 2018.

Larry was born Christmas day, 1940, in Morgan City, the son of Roy Bergeron Sr. and Inez Babin Bergeron.

Larry was a huge part of his community. He was passionate about helping others, and this was evident in all aspects of his life. Larry was the previous owner of Bergeron Marble and Granite Works, as well as a board member for the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival for many years. He also served as a deputy assessor for the St. Mary Parish assessor’s office. Larry was also a proud parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and was one of the recipients for the 2018 Diocesan Service Award for Sacred Heart Parish. He was a committed Eucharistic minister, lector and altar server. He served previously as the city administrator and as a councilman for the city of Morgan City. He most recently served as a Funeral Director at Twin City Funeral Home and as the master of ceremonies for the Krewe of Dionysus. Larry was a hard-working, God-serving man who never knew a stranger. Larry helped people his entire life, and he would continue to help people after his passing by donating his body to the Bureau of Anatomical Services at LSU Health Sciences Center. He will be missed immensely by every person who knew him, which includes his beautiful family, his friends and his coworkers.

Larry will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Evelyn Carpenter Bergeron of Morgan City; his children, Toni Hardy and husband, Chad of Gonzales, Tina Hector and husband, Glenn of Baton Rouge, Darren Bergeron and wife, Angela of Morgan City, and Scott Bergeron and wife, Susie of Smyrna, Georgia; one brother, Roy Bergeron Jr. and wife, Margaret of Morgan City; one sister, Brenda Cloutier and husband, Rusty of Lafayette; and nine grandchildren, Clint Hardy, Taylor Hardy, Courtney and husband, Andrew Minvielle, Jordan and husband, Lee Barbay, Andrea Villa, Abby Bergeron, Shelby Bergeron, Alex Bergeron and Jill Bergeron.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City, Louisiana.

Donations to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Central Catholic High School are requested in lieu of flowers.