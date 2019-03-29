Larry Luke Angeron, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. Larry was a native of Berwick, Louisiana and a resident of Houma.

Larry is survived by his wife, Lorraine Arcement Angeron; daughters, Karen Lewis and husband Larry, Christine Arnaud and husband Keith, and Jackie Bergeron and husband Wayne; eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Morgan City, Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit, Mississippi.

Larry was a veteran serving in the United States Army. He also served as President of the Houma Elks Lodge for two terms.

At Larry’s request, his body was donated to LSU Bureau of Anatomical Services.

No services will be held.