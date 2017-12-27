Larry Louis O’Prien, 60, a native of Morgan City, and a resident of Gray, passed away on Monday, Dec. 18 at his residence at 9:14 p.m.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Morgan City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Kerketta Noas serving as the Celebrant. Burial will follow mass services in the Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan City, LA.

Memories of Larry will forever remain in the hearts of his two sons, Jervis Washington of Cincinnati, OH, Silas (Lelah) Carter of Hampton, GA, two daughters, Mrs. Chris (Shemeika) Ward of Madison, MS and Jerrica Jackson of Gibson, LA, one brother, Harry O’Prien, Jr. of Baton Rouge; three sisters, Mrs. Samuel ( Elizabeth O’Prien) Washington of Apple Valley, CA, Kathy O’Prien of Gray, LA and Mavis O’Prien Windom of Houston; aunts, Margaret Charles Gibson, Mrs. Earl (Natalie O’Prien) Johnson all of Morgan City and Romesia King of Houma; six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of arrangements.

please visit; www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.