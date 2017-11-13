January 18, 1946-November 10, 2017

Larry J. Duval Sr., 71, a resident of Amelia, passed away Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Larry was born Jan. 18, 1946, in Morgan City, the son of James Duval Sr. and Dorothy Pisani Duval.

Larry will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Tracy Verret Duval of Amelia; one son, Larry J. Duval Jr. and wife Penny of Stephensville; two daughters, Melinda Duval McCurry and husband Hoyt Jr. of Long Beach, Mississippi, and Tammy Duval Albritton and husband Herman Jr. of Morgan City; three stepsons, Noble Benoit and wife Lisa of Destrehan, Trevor Benoit and companion Angela of Amelia, and Vincent Benoit of Amelia; one stepdaughter, Adele Gotham and husband Kevin of New Orleans; eight grandchildren, Nathaniel Duval, Cody Duval, Chelsea Blanchard, Anna Blanchard, Kristen Blanchard, Andrew Albritton, Ross Albritton and Madeline Albritton; four step-grandchildren, Jordan Benoit, Raleigh Poche, Audrey Gotham and Alexandra “Alex” Gotham; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, James “Butch” Duval of Patterson, Russel “Buz” Duval of Long Beach, Mississippi, and Tommy Duval and wife Judy of Morgan City; two sisters-in-law, Betty Duval of Morgan City and Amanda Rodrigue of Bayou Vista; one brother-in-law, Ronald East Sr. and wife Cathy of Berwick; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, GG.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy Pisani Duval; his first wife, Anna Belle East Duval; and one brother, Jerry Duval Sr.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Noas Kerketta celebrating Mass. A visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass; following Mass, Larry was laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.