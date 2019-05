Larry Craig Faria, 61, a native of Shreveport and resident of Patterson died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by a daughter, Katie Adams of Patterson; his mother, Geraldine Royer of Acushnet, Massachusetts; a brother, Tony Ebbs of Baton Rouge; and a sister, Karen Silvia of Massachusetts.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.