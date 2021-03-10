Article Image Alt Text

LANCE TOUPS

Wed, 03/10/2021 - 11:25am

Lance Toups, 48, a native of Abbeville and resident of Berwick, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Shantell DeHart Toups of Berwick; two children, Morgan Toups and Cade Toups, both of Berwick; parents, Larry Toups Sr. and Mabel Toups of Stephensville; two brothers, Larry Toups Jr. of Erath and Leonard Toups of Patterson; paternal grandmother, Marie Toups of Athens; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.
Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Berwick Cemetery.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

