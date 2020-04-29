August 27, 2004 — April 24, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Kole Ashton Blakeman was unexpectedly called home to the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the young age of 15.

Kole loved playing video games on his Xbox and hanging out with his friends, a typical teenager in every sense of the word, but yet so much more. A jokester who livened up any moment, he never shied away from speaking his mind to the point that you literally never knew what he was going to say next. He had a laugh that was contagious, a personality like no other, could keep you entertained for hours upon hours, and was a true friend through thick or thin. But more than these wonderful qualities, Kole was a little brother and his sister’s constant source of arguments, which she will deeply miss, Kole was his dad’s little buddy, even though at 15 they stood at the same height, and Kole was his mom’s “ride or die partner in crime.” The old adage “To know him was to love him” could never have been more true than with Kole. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him and will be fondly remembered with a smile.

His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his parents, Brandon Scott Blakeman and Heather Linn Blakeman; his sister, Madison Blakeman; his grandmothers, Cheryl Estay Blakeman and Paula Grow Blakeman; his uncles, Toney Linn and his wife Errica, Joey Blakeman and his wife Karyn, Dane Grow and his wife Lacy, and Nick Blakeman and his companion Chasity Marcel; his aunt, Toni Phillips; his best friends, Kade Dupre and Blade Pennison; as well as a host of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ralph Blakeman; and his maternal grandparents, Tony Linn and Shirley Humphries Linn.

Due to the current circumstances and unprecedented times we are facing, at this time no memorial services will be held for Kole. Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, love, prayers, and support for the family as well as cherished memories of Kole.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.