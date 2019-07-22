March 5, 1968 — July 19, 2019

Kirt Patrick Vinning, 51, a native of Franklin and resident of Patterson, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence in Patterson.

Kirt was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many and he will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew him.

His memory will forever live in the hearts of his loved ones, his wife, Alida Wooters Vinning; three children, Lawrence Sauce and his wife Danielle, Jeremy Lancon, and Ashley Sauce and her significant other Brian Fitter; three brothers, Kevin Vinning and his wife Chauncey, Michael Vinning and his wife Stacie, and Austin Vinning; his “Dad”, David Wells; and five grandchildren, Raven Sauce, Taylor Sauce, Brian Fitter Jr., Briley Fitter and Blake “Peanut” Fitter.

May he now be at peace as he is rejoined with his parents, Francis Vinning and Deanna Aucoin Wells. His journey has just begun and his love will continue to live on.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426.