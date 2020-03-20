March 5, 1988 — March 18, 2020

Kimberly “Kimmie” Nicole Alcina, 32, a resident of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Kimmie was born March 5, 1988, in Phoenix, Arizona, the daughter of Joseph Michael Alcina and Flavia Theriot Alcina.

Kimmie was a caregiver at Scope 310 (Residential Intellectual of developmental disability facilities) for 7 years, where she compassionately cared for many people. Loving every minute of her job, Kimmie genuinely enjoyed spending time with her patients, making them smile and making each day a happy one for them. Kimmie was a very creative person, she enjoyed drawing and coloring. In her free time Kimmie loved being with her nieces and nephew; she mostly enjoyed playing video games with them. Kimmie also enjoyed going fishing, but no matter how many fish she caught, she refused to eat them. She had a beautiful voice and loved to share it with others through music. Kimmie had such a big heart and her family always came first.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her parents, Joseph Michael Alcina and Flavia Theriot Alcina of Centerville; one brother, Joseph Michael Alcina II and wife Mandy of Verdunville; one sister, Kelly Doiron and husband Randy of Centerville; four nieces, Katelyn Doiron, Kaleigh Doiron, Kyleigh Doiron and Kristie Alcina; one nephew, Giovanni Gonzales; aunts and uncles, Tressie Carter and husband Ken, Mary Alcina, Alisa Alcina, David Alcina, Allen Alcina and wife Ragan, and Joseph “Joe” Alcina and wife Carrie; paternal grandfather, Joseph Murphy Alcina Sr.; and grandmothers, Sarah Jane Buck and Mary Crochet Theriot.

Kimmie was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Pearl Ruth Alcina; maternal grandfather, Alvoid J. Theriot; and aunt, Betty Theriot McNelly.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions on limited gatherings, the funeral services will be held privately by the immediate family. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Kimmie for the family on the website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.