May 29, 1961 - July 27, 2018

Kevin Paul Boudreaux, 57, a resident of Erath, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, at his home.

Kevin was born May 29, 1961, in Brownsville, Texas, the son of Leroy Anthony Boudreaux and Betty Comeaux Boudreaux.

Kevin was an avid fisherman who loved to joke and tell stories. He was a big fan of scary movies and loved playing cards.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother, Betty Boudreaux of Erath; two sisters, Connie Rivera and husband Rick of Katy, Texas and Joanna Fruge of Erath; one brother, Gary Boudreaux of Erath; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Anthony Boudreaux; two brothers, Edward Paul Boudreaux and Leroy “Butch” Boudreaux; and one sister, Lila Waller.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 30, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Kevin was laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery following the service.

Pallbearers were Rick Rivera, Gary Boudreaux, Brock Derouen, W.J. Boudreaux, Carl Written and Benny Wiggins. Honorary pallbearers were James Fruge, Jonathan Fruge, Corey Stanfield, Ben Young, Renzo Pinto and Bobby Loupe.