Kevin Lyn Bias, 60, a native of Morgan City and resident of Houma, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Bias of Houma; two sons, Kevin Clark of Morgan City and Caswick Clark of Houma; two daughters, Clarissa Young of Houma and Ashley Martinez of Baton Rouge; brothers, Pastor Ron Bias, Ruben Bias and Ulysses Bias, all of Morgan City, Stephen Bias, Terry Bias, Stephon Bias, Clarence Bias and Darrel Bias, all of Lafayette, and Irving Pete of Lake Charles; 17 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by three children, his parents, a brother and four sisters.

A private graveside service will be held. He will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.