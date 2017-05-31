July 20, 1957 - May 29, 2017

Kevin Lee Hewitt, 59, a native of Beaumont, Texas, and longtime resident of Bayou Vista, Louisiana, was called home to be with his lord and savior Jesus Christ on Monday, May 29, 2017, at his home in Morgan City.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Billie Evans Hewitt of Bayou Vista; one sister, Shellie Hewitt-Quinn of Destrehan; two nieces, Maegan Quinn and Nicolette Quinn and two nephews, Ryan Quinn and Brad Quinn of Destrehan. He was preceded in death by his father, Shelton Lee Hewitt.

Kevin was an educated man, having received his bachelor’s degree in Marine Biology from Nicholls State University. During college he worked alongside his father at Sun Oil.

Shortly after graduating, he began working for the Louisiana State Health Department. Kevin retired after working for the health department for 35 years. He also began a tackle company in Morgan City called Teche Tackle. Kevin enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, fishing, cooking and watching LSU sports. He was a faithful Christian and active member of Bayou Vista Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

A time of remembrance and visitation will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bayou Vista Baptist Church. Visitation will resume Thursday at 9 a.m. until time of services at Bayou Vista Baptist Church. Funeral services will take place Thursday, June 1, 2017, at Bayou Vista Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Graveside services will be at Ibert’s Memorial Park, Patterson, La.

