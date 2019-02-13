Kevin Charles Verdun, 58, a native and resident of Patterson, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.

Visitation will be Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Ibert’s Memorial Park in Patterson.

He is survived by two brothers, Joseph Verdun Jr. and Guy Verdun, both of Patterson; two sisters, Bettye Foulcard of Franklin and Lillian Smith of Lafayette; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.