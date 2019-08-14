Kent W. Kreider passed away at his home in Lau-rel, Mississippi, early Wednesday morning, Au-gust 7, 2019.

He was born on September 8, 1947, in Morgan City, Louisiana, to John F. Kreider Jr. and Dorothy Walther Kreider, who preceded him in death. He is also proceeded in death by his maternal grandfa-ther, William A. Walther. All were longtime resi-dents of Berwick.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Kreider, of 45 years, his brother Gregory J. Kreider (wife Janet) of Houston; and his children, Kent Henderson of Gulf-port, Mississippi; and Sandy Kreider Kitchens of Laurel, Mississippi. He is also survived by six grandchil-dren; and three great grand-children, all of Mississippi.

A Memorial Celebration will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, starting at 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Community Church in Berwick, with internment to follow at the Gibson Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery in Gib-son.