KENT DOUGLAS SMITH JR.

Kent Douglas Smith Sr.

Kent Douglas Smith Sr., 61, a native of Melville and resident of Lafayette, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be Friday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church in Lafayette. Burial will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea Wren Smith; a son, Kent Smith Jr. of Zachary; two daughters, Corliss Smith of Lafayette and Marie Rose of Berwick; a grandson; two sisters, Rebecca Haynes of Melville and Stephanie Selvage of Baton Rouge; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.