KENNETH McGILL

Tue, 10/30/2018 - 11:38am

Kenneth McGill, 70, a native of Wheeling, West Virginia, and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at his residence.
He is survived by three children, Kevin McGill of Orlando, Florida, Kristen Fulton of Davenport, Florida and Kortney McGill of Evansville, Indiana; three grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and a brother, Bill McGill.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, a sister and a brother.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at his residence.
Ibert’s Mortuary Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873, is in charge of arrangements.

