August 4, 1938 — May 20, 2020

Kenneth Jules “Bullet” David, 81, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in River Ridge, Louisiana.

Kenneth was born August 4, 1938, in New Iberia, the son of Jules and Marjorie Segura David.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons, Timothy David and wife Catherine of Morgan City, Thomas David and wife Melissa of Opelousas, and Terrell David and fiancé Stacey Benoit of Schriever; one sister, Judy Esneault and husband Calvin of Baton Rouge; one brother, Mike David and wife Linda of Husser; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Rebecca, Luke, Sarah, Alyx, Elissa and Brandon David; one great-grandchild, Jack Kiernan; and his dear companion, Emma Lee Belanger.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Jules and Marjorie David; wife, Delores Westfall David; sister, Gail Roy; and brother, Wayne David.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Brice Higginbotham officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Following Mass, Kenneth will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum. Due to recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow up to 198 family members and friends to be in attendance at the visitation. Those attending the visitation and Mass are required to wear a mask upon entering the church.

The David family would like to thank everyone for their understanding during this difficult time; and request that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be made to Central Catholic High School, 2100 Cedar Street, Unit 1, Morgan City, LA 70380 or to The American Cancer Society in Baton Rouge, LA at www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.