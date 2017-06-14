Kendall Micha Baker, 51, a resident and native of Franklin, La. passed away on Wednesday June 7, 2017 at 2:43 p.m. at the Leonard Chabert Medical Center in Houma, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday June 17, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Verdunville, La. at 11 a.m., with Father Peter Emusa serving as the Celebrant.

He leaves to celebrate his life, his parents Nola and Kendall Baker, Jr., his wife of 22 years Raquel Baker of Franklin, his four loving children (Micah, Noel, Camille and Gabriel Baker, his brother and his family (Kevin, Maria, Halie and Hannah), his paternal grandmother, Gwendolyn “Mother Dear” Sippial, and a host of relatives and friends. Kendall, affectionately known as “Poppa”, “Big Hank” and “Dad”, will live in the hearts and minds of his family, friends and especially his children, never to be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Baker children’s education fund at Hanson Memorial High School, 903 Anderson St., Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-3487.

Jones Funeral Home of Franklin, Morgan City, Houma, and Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

