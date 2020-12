Kelly B. Kennedy, 54, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

He is survived by two sisters, Wanda Boudoin-Yates and Helen McGrath; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 8, 5-7 p.m., at Twin City Funeral Home. A private service will be held at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.