March 28, 1959 — February 22, 2020

Keith “Rooster” Patrick Daigle, 60, a resident of Patterson, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Keith was born March 28, 1959, in Morgan City, the son of Jason Daigle and Marlene Alpha Daigle.

Keith was an avid fisherman and enjoyed four-wheeling and spending time with his Jeep family. Keith was truly a family man, and enjoyed barbecuing and spending time with his loved ones.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years, Belinda Buck Daigle of Patterson; one son, Nicholas Daigle and wife Denise of Thibodaux; one daughter, Maranda Raber of Church Point, Louisiana; two brothers, Troy Daigle and wife Joy of Arkansas, and Lance Daigle and wife Crystal of Arkansas; one sister, Kim Jackson and husband Mike of Morgan City; two grandchildren, Oliver Daigle and Mataya Raber; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Keith was preceded in death by his father, Jason Daigle.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Ann Sutton officiating. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Keith will be inurned in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.