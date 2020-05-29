Kay Francis Sasser Vinson passed away at age 80 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi, and resided in Morgan City, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Vinson; son, John Vinson; and infamously bad dog, Killer.

She is survived by a brother Wiley Bert Sasser Jr.; a sister, Connie Jo Sasser; her son, Barry Vinson and his children: Matthieu Vinson, Michael Vinson, Daniel Vinson and Luc Vinson; John’s children, Hanah Vissepo and Seth Vinson; her daughter Jo Ann Vinson; and two beloved dogs, Sweet Pea and Lucky.

Ms. Kay loved renting drill pipe and bad dogs, in that order. Shortly after Sub Surface Tools was founded in 1970, she went to work alongside Joe, while holding down two other jobs to pay the bills until the company got on its feet. In 1984, Sub Surface Tools became one of the first woman-owned oilfield services companies in Louisiana. While Joe entertained customers, Ms. Kay ran the business. Through constant learning and a willingness to adapt, she allowed the company to thrive through the ebbs and flows of the oil and gas industry. Rather than accept praise for her accomplishments, she’d always laugh and say, “I’m just a dumb country girl from Mississippi.” Anyone who ever met her knew that only part of that was true.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the LASPCA.

Visitation will be held at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City on Tuesday, June 2nd between 6-9 p.m. Burial will be held at Arlington Baptist Church cemetery in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi on Wednesday, June 3rd at 1:30 p.m. Due to the current requirements regarding limited gatherings, Hargrave Funeral Home can only allow up to 75 guests in the facility during the visitation while friends and families attending the graveside service are encouraged to follow social distancing procedures.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.