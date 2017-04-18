KATHLYN COURTNEY

Tue, 04/18/2017 - 11:32am Anonymous

Kathlyn C. Courtney, 89, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, April 16, 2017.
She is survived by her husband, Irving J. Courtney; two daughters; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation was held Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Graveside services were held in the Morgan City Cemetery.
Hargrave Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017