KATHLYN COURTNEY

Kathlyn C. Courtney, 89, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, April 16, 2017.

She is survived by her husband, Irving J. Courtney; two daughters; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Visitation was held Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Graveside services were held in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.